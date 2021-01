Cambridge XI bundled out Evergreen for 165 in 46.4 overs on the first day of the Group B three-day A-1 Division cricket league match

Hyderabad: Leg spinner Ashish Srivastav took 7 for 68 as Cambridge XI bundled out Evergreen for 165 in 46.4 overs on the first day of the Group B three-day A-1 Division cricket league match on Tuesday.

Brief scores

Group-A: Budding Star 258 in 67 overs (Bhavesh Seth 59, Mir Jaweed Ali 115, Md Abdul Adnan 4/45, Vidyanand Reddy 3/56) vs Deccan Chronicle 48/1 in 12 overs;

Sporting XI 355 in 85 overs (Failsal Alvi 110, Abhishek Sharma 74, Ruthik Yadav 39, Ram Nivas 32, Bhagath Varma 3/61, MA Shanmukha 3/68) vs R Dayanand;

EMCC 126 in 43.4 overs (Shaik Sohail 50 no, JSD Sri Harsha 37, Dane Johnson 5/26, TP Anirudh 4/49) vs Central Excise 126/1 in 26 overs (J Anshul Lal 53 batting, G Rohan Yadav 71 batting);

Jai Hanuman 215 in 69.1 overs (N Surya Teja 75, Harshavardhan Singh 41, Alfred Absolem 3/35, Akash Bhandari 3/36) vs SBI 90/4 in 28.5 overs (Danny Derek Prince 51)

Group-B: Concorde CC 33 in 18 overs (Nilesh Yadav 5/10) vs AOC 255/8 in 65.5 overs (Shivam Tiwari 103, Sachin Shinde 35, Sachinanand Pandey 66 batting, M Pratyush 3/46);

Evergreen 165 in 46.4 overs (Chandan Sahani 38, Ashish Srivastav 7/68) vs Cambridge XI114/8 in 28 overs (G Aniket Reddy 4/25, Vamshi Krishna 4/24);

Ensconse 82 in 41.3 overs (Sai Vrath Reddy 31, M Radhakrishna 3/39) vs Hyderabad Bottling 138/5 in 37 overs (AR Satwik 47 batting, E Sree Charan 42, Bharath Kumar 4/41);

Zinda CC 327 in 89.4 overs (Shashank 84, Abhinay 63, Koushik 101, Lalith 3/48, Sunil 3/64) vs Combined District;

Continental 270/9 in 90 overs (Y Anirudh Reddy 52, M Samhith Reddy 93) vs Gemini Friends.

Group-C: Secunderabad Nawabs 245 in 68.1 overs (Harish Singh Thakur 97, Pramod Mahajan 59, Amir Bin Ali 4/78, Naresh Kumar 3/56) vs Apex XI 57/3 in 13 overs (Avanish Rao 44);

Jai Bhagwathi 317 in 87.1 overs (Syed Firasuddin 83, A Yuvaraju 39, Abhinav Kumar V 102, Ranjit Kumar 4/ 42) vs Mahmood CC 21/1 in 4.3 overs;

Sportive CC 317/9 in 90 overs (Abhishek Murugan 77, Chethanya 100, Amrith Yadav 35 no, Arjun 3/82) vs Balaaji CC;

Khalsa 448/9 in 90 overs (Sarthak Bhardwaj 159, Divesh Daima 97, VS Bhakuni 4/81) vs Gouds Xi;

Charminar CC 418 in 82.4 overs (Rakesh Nayak 131, Gopinath Reddy 119, Ali Diamond K 62, Zafarullah Khan 3/34, Siddharth 3/89) vs Srichakra CC

Top Performers

Centuries: Mir Jaweed Ali 115, Failsal Alvi 110, Shivam Tiwari 103, Koushik 101, Abhinav Kumar V 102, Chethanya 100, Sarthak Bhardwaj 159, Rakesh Nayak 131, Gopinath Reddy 119)

Five or more wickets: Dane Johnson 5/26, Nilesh Yadav 5/10, Ashish Srivastav 7/68

