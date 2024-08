HCA League: Vishal, Sai propel Khammam’s victory

Vishal Yadav and Sai Chand excelled with century and five-for in Khammam's seven-wicket win over Aggarwal Seniors in the HCA A2 Division Two Days League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 04:06 PM

Vishal Yadav and Sai Chand excelled with century and five-for in Khammam's seven-wicket win over Aggarwal Seniors in the HCA A2 Division Two Days League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on Vishal Yadav’s blistering century and Sai Chand’s five-wicket haul, Khammam registered a seven-wicket win over Aggarwal Seniors in the HCA A2 Division Two Days League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sai Chand’s impressive figures of 5/34 helped his side bowl out Aggarwal Seniors for 175 runs in 59.2 overs. Later, Khammam chased down the target with ease, thanks to Vishal’s unbeaten 64-ball 102 (12×4, 5×6) and Teja Ram’s 65 runs.

Also Read Buchi Babu: Hyderabad restrict Madhya Pradesh to 207

In the other match, Jyothi Sai’s bowling efforts of 6/26 guided Postal to an 87-run win over Vijaynagar. Batting first, Postal posted 140 runs in 38.3 overs, Tajpal shone with a five-for. Later, Jyothi’s impressive show with the ball powered his side to bundle out Vijaynagar to 53 runs in 27.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Nizamabad 114 in 43.5 overs (Rahul 55, P Aditya 3/35, Saish 3/9) vs Team Kun 115/3 in 21 overs (Ramesh 46 no); Manikumar 154 in 48.4 overs (Mohd Rafique 5/12) vs Kishore & Sons 133/6 in 32 overs (B Shiva Charan Reddy 43, Suraj meena 3/13); MP Blues 141 in 43 overs (Syed Hidayath Hussain Wali 42, Vicky 3/39) vs HUCC 44/5 in 20 overs; Postal 140 in 38.3 overs (Nasrool 30, Tajdal 5/32) bt Vijaynagar 53 in 27.5 overs (Jyothi Sai 6/26); Beema 305 in 80.5 overs (Abhinivesh 88, Krish 4/51, Ishan Puram 3/75) vs Sungrace 104/2 in 18 overs (N Harsha 43, Shaurya 30 batting); Deccan Blues 199 in 52.4 overs (Navadeep 56, Charan 5/64) vs Sree Shyam 99/7 in 31 overs (P Nikhil Reddy 3/14); Rakesh XI 345 in 88.2 overs (Manikiran 77, Akshar Goud 107, M Vamshi Reddy 50, Jathin Choudhary 3/56) vs Cheerful Chums; Sri Chakra 134 in 40.3 overs (Varun Teja 3/29, D Sathwik 4/35) lost to Hyd Titans 135/6 in 50.4 overs (D Dheeraj 57, Prudhvi 4/39); Manchester 121/3 in 24 overs (Sarvajith 43 batting, Anirush 39) vs Cosmos; Hyd Cricket Academy 282 in 81.4 overs (Mohd Asfan 93, Durga Prasad 62, TE Kavish 3/61) vs Venus Cybertech 26/1 in 7 overs; Nizam CC 401/8 in 90 overs (Faian Ali Khan 55, Md Farees Shareef 87, Shoaib Abdul 97, Mirza Maqbool Baig 60 no, KR Dhanush 3/107) vs Ours; Red Hills 112 in 55.5 overs (Vineeth pawar 62 no, Aaqib 53, Shashank 4/33) vs Mahadev 116/1 in 23 overs (UV Abhinav 68 batting); Aggarwal Seniors 175 in 59.2 overs (Sai Chand 5/34) lost to Khammam Dist 176/3 in 22.5 overs (Teja Ram 65, Vishal Yadav 102no); WMCC 118 in 41.5 overs (Balraju 3/11, manikumar 3/27) lost to Shalimar CC 121/2 in 25.4 overs (Christopher 35 no); Osmania 146 in 47.3 overs (M Bharath 49, Mirza Imran Baig 4/31, Bhagya Prasad 3/25) vs Elegant 9/2 in 5 overs; Mahmood 195 in 49.2 overs (CVVS Ramana 42, Vijaykanth Naik 6/43) bt SA Amberpet 61 in 30.3 overs (P Kalyan 5/22); Young Masters 175 in 55.4 overs (Aman Singh 78, N Saketh 7/33) vs Sagar XI 49/0 in 12 overs; Nalgonda Dist 270 in 50.3 overs (DSD Keerthan Praise 72, Srinath 93, Sydney Joseph 6/52) vs Telangana 177/6 in 33 overs (C Nikhil Yadav 91 batting, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy 3/33); Deccan Arsenal 177 in 71.3 overs (Ganesh 48, S Eshwar 5/31) vs New Blues 28/1 in 10 overs; Balaji Colts 288 in 72.1 overs (Pavan Tej kumar 71, B Dheeraj Pranav 121) vs Southern Stars.