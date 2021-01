HCA leagues: Punniah’s fine show goes in vain for MP Colts

MP Colts lost to Cambridge XI on the third day in the Group A three-day A-1 Division league

Hyderabad: Medium-pacer B Punniah took 8 for 28 but his efforts went in vain as MP Colts lost to Cambridge XI on the third day in the Group A three-day A-1 Division league on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Group-A: Deccan Chronicle 421 & 27/0 in 3 overs bt Central Excise 242 & 205 in 38.4 overs (Y Chaitanya Krishna 107, PS Chaitanya Reddy 38, E Vidyanand Reddy 5/42, Rahul Reddy 4/23);

R Dayanand 251 & 203/6 in 40 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 101, B Yathin Reddy 39, Raju Yadav 3 for 40) lost to Income Tax 395 & 61/2 in 10.3 overs;

Budding Star 482/8 & 207 in 40 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 41, Amol Shinde 3/40, Neeraj Bist 3/27) bt Union Bank of India 410 & 251/9 in 40 overs (Ronald Rodrigues 110, Abhinav Kumar 60, Amol Shinde 35, Mir Jaweed Ali 4/52);

Jai Hanuman 457/9 & 239/2 decl in 39.5 overs bt BDL 120 & 154in 40 overs (Hima Teja 50, KKSN Harish 30, Rohit Rayudu 3/26)

Group-B: Cambridge XI 432/8 & 77 in 20.5 overs (B Punnaiah 8/28) bt MP Colts 286 & 193 in 38.3 overs (A Akash 66, Rahul 46, Abhishek 4/35);

AOC 113 & 297/4 in 40 overs bt Combined District 177 & 110 in 25.4 overs (A Ruthwik Surya 37, G Ganesh 46, G Rahul Singh 4/28);

Continental 419/7 & 248/7 in 40 overs (Y Sai Varun 150, Sankeerth G 40, Atul Vyas 3/41) bt Ensconse 365/6 & 263/8 in 40 overs (Sai Vrath Reddy 36, Md Junaid Ali 32, V Sahasra 69, Owais Abdul Wahed 53, S Nikhil 4/42);

Group-C: Mahmood CC 264 & 228 in 34.2 overs (Tanay Nemani 88, Ranjit Kumar 34, Amin Bin Ali 4/49) lost to Apex CC 431/8 decl & 62 for no loss in 10.3 overs;

Balaaji CC 145 & 236/6 in 40 overs bt Charminar CC 178 & 193/8 in 40 overs (Ali Diamond K 46, Md Omer Rizwan 36, B Gopinath Reddy 32, G Arjun 4/32);

Khalsa 342 & 124 in 28.4 overs(Harshit C 42, Kaustab Rao 5/38, Takshit Rao 3/15) lost to Secunderabad Nawabs 236 & 234/7 in 38.1 overs (A Takshit Rao 101, Jaidev Goud 90)

Top Performers

Centuries: Y Chaitanya Krishna 107, K Nitesh Reddy 101, Ronald Rodrigues 110, Y Sai Varun 150, A Takshit Rao 101

5 or more wickets: E Vidyanand Reddy 5/42, Kaustab Rao 5/38, B Punniah 8/28

