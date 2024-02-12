HCA president Jaganmohan Rao felicitates cricketer Trisha Poojita

Trisha Poojita has been selected to play for the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming Women’s Premier League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:22 PM

HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao felicitating Trisha Poojita.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao felicitated cricketer Trisha Poojita who has been selected to play for the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming Women’s Premier League.

The State cricketer met the HCA president on Monday at his office in Madhapur. Jagan presented the cricketer with a memento and hoped that she would achieve greater heights in the future. He advised her to make use of every opportunity that comes in this WPL. He assured all the support to the player from the association.

