Hyderabad declare on 515/6 against Pondicherry in CK Nayudu Trophy

M Pratyush (162) and Aman Rao (145) hit centuries to power Hyderabad to massive 515/6 declared against Pondicherry in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy
Hyderabad: M Pratyush (162) and Aman Rao (145) hit centuries to power Hyderabad to massive 515/6 declared against Pondicherry in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy Round 6 match at SLIMS Cricket Ground in Puducherry, on Monday.
In reply, the hosts lost eight wickets posting 134 runs at stumps on Day Two, trailing by 381 runs.
Brief Scores: Hyderabad 515/9 dec in 125 overs (M Pratyush 162, Aman Rao 145; Y Saie Sharan 4/107, Akash Pugazhanthi 3/46) vs Pondicherry 134/8 in 53 overs (Neyan Kangayan 61; Ilyaan Sathani 2/12, CTL Rakshann 2/17, Nitin Sai Yadav 2/27, Aniketh Reddy 2/55).
HCA C Division Institutions One-day League Championship: GHMC 216/8 in 35 overs (Venu 65, Raghu 70) lost to Midhani 220/4 in 31.5 overs (Aravind 73, Murali 108).