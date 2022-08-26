Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hca Prez Azhar Meets Rachakonda Cp Discusses Arrangements For Forthcoming T20 Match

T20 match in Hyderabad: HCA president meets Rachakonda CP

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Fri - 26 August 22
T20 match in Hyderabad: HCA president meets Rachakonda CP
Photo: Twitter HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin meets Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat to discuss arrangements to be made for the forthcoming T20 match between India and Australia in Hyderabad in September.

Hyderabad: Former Indian skipper and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin met Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat to discuss arrangements to be made for the forthcoming T20 match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in September.

Azharuddin, along with Secretary Vijayanand, discussed permission and security arrangements.

They also felicitated the Commissioner on receiving the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services.

Related News

Latest News