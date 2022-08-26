T20 match in Hyderabad: HCA president meets Rachakonda CP

Photo: Twitter HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin meets Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat to discuss arrangements to be made for the forthcoming T20 match between India and Australia in Hyderabad in September.

Hyderabad: Former Indian skipper and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin met Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat to discuss arrangements to be made for the forthcoming T20 match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in September.

Azharuddin, along with Secretary Vijayanand, discussed permission and security arrangements.

They also felicitated the Commissioner on receiving the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services.