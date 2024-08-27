HCSC organises workshop on ‘POSH’ Act

The objective of the program was to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding the act and empower organisations to implement it effectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) which has initiated a series of workshops aimed at addressing sexual harassment in workplaces and communities, organised an educational workshop aimed at educating Internal Committee members from various organizations about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013, in the city on Tuesday.

The objective of the program was to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding the act and empower organisations to implement it effectively. Director General (Women Safety) Shikha Goel, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and Chairman of HCSC, K Sreenivasa Reddy along with other panelists and speakers participated.

HCSC representatives said over 100 participants from corporate organisations have registered, demonstrating keen interest in improving compliance and understanding of the act. While the response from the private sector has been overwhelming, there remains a significant gap in awareness within government departments, which also play a critical role in dealing with these issues.

As part of this initiative, HCSC has also launched 10 short videos on the subject of POSH and the same will be displayed in public spaces, including cinema theatres, to ensure they reach a broader audience, including women in the unorganised sector.