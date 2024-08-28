HCSC to organise National Physical Security Summit 2024

The event will see participation of security experts from various domains who would be discussing about introducing the best global practices to strengthen the security in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 04:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will be organizing a National Physical Security Summit 2024 ‘The Evolutionary Aspects of Physical Security in the Digital Era’ on Friday.

City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy said, there are 4 lakh private security guards working in the State and they play vital role in the security mechanism. “A security conscious society is a key to achieve a safe and secure environment for all and this summit would try to create a launch pad towards such initiatives,” he said.

He further said the security guards are an integral element and there is an urgent need to integrate them into the security systems. There is also a need to know about the best global practices followed towards safety and security and to adopt them.

During the day long program, there will be panel discussions that would revolve around the changing scenario of physical security. Experts from various sectors including corporate security, law enforcement, and educational institutions will share their insights on the challenges and opportunities in adapting these changes witnessed in the private security management and functioning.

An exhibition of gadgets including closed circuit cameras, hand held and door frame metal detectors and fire safety kits will also be organized, said C Shekar Reddy, Secretary General HCSC.