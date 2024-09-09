Health Minister assures support to flood victims in Sangareddy

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha visited Revenue Colony and Sri Chakra Colony in Sanagreddy where nearly 130 houses were inundated due to heavy rains and assured to support the flood victims.

Published Date - 9 September 2024

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is talking to officials at Revenue colony in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha assured to support the people whose houses were inundated in rainwater in Sangareddy town.

The Minister visited Revenue Colony and Sri Chakra Colony in Sangareddy town on Monday where nearly 130 houses were inundated due to heavy rains.

The Minister asked irrigation officials ensure the water was drained out properly from Errakunta and Chandraiah Kunta, to avoid the induation in the coming days.

The Minister later held a review meeting with officials of different departments in the Sangareddy Collectorate.

Saying that Sangareddy town remained backward in development, Rajanarasimha asked officials to prepare proposals to develop the down on par with Warangal and Siddipet.