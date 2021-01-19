Health Ministry appreciates Telangana for efficient vaccine roll out

Senior Health Ministry officials who reviewed the implementation of Covid vaccination drive in Telangana on Tuesday, lauded the health department for ensuring efficient roll out of the vaccine with no major hassles.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appreciated Telangana for efficient implementation of Covid vaccination drive, according to Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi.

The Health Secretary, congratulated the Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K Ramesh Reddy and District Collector Hyderabad, Shweta Mohanty for the smooth roll out of the Covid vaccine since the first day.

