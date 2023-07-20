Health Ministry eases COVID-19 guidelines, drops RT-PCR testing for International flyers

The updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare official website

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 case witnessed a steady decline, the Union Health Ministry has relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for international visitors and has decided to drop the earlier requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travellers.

The new guidelines come into effect from midnight of July 20.

The earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2 per cent subset of international travellers to India now stands dropped, said the government note.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures will be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travellers shall continue to apply.

“The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely,” mentioned the official statement.

India reported 49 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload at 1,464, according to an update by the health ministry on Wednesday.