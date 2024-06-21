Health profile of Govt. employees to be complied soon: Collector Khan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 07:55 PM

Khammam: A health camp for the government employees in the district would be organised soon to compile their health profile to monitor their health condition, informed district Collector Muzammil Khan.

Maintaining health in a proper condition was very important; officials and staff have to balance their health and family affairs while performing duties in an effective manner. The government employees in the district would also be made aware of personal finance and investments, he said.

At an introduction programme here on Friday the Collector interacted with the district officials and staff. He inquired about the basic facilities such as dining hall, toilets, drinking water in the IDOC complex and wanted to reduce the use of plastic by 100 percent.

Khan asked the district officials about the problems they were facing and wanted a report submitted on the necessary supplies and measures to be taken to address the problems.

Earlier in the day, the Collector conducted surprise inspections at seeds and fertiliser shops on Burma Shell Road and Gandhi Chowk in Khammam city. He asked about the seed varieties the farmers were asking for. Separate registers have to be maintained for the material sold to other shops and to farmers, he suggested.

The Collector said that the agricultural officers have to carry out inspections of the shops on a regular basis and in a strict manner. There was no shortage of seeds in the district and all types of seeds were available, he added.