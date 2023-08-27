Heart patients run NMDC Hyderabad Marathon

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon held over the weekend witnessed the participation of individuals who have not just survived heart attacks but have embraced the challenge to run marathons.

This event was a testament to the power of Advance Cardiac Rehab, a service previously unheard of in Hyderabad, which has transformed heart patients into runners and champions of their health.

The Advance Cardiac Rehab program is proving that heart patients are not merely recovering but adopting recreational sports. This program, designed to strengthen the heart and prevent heart attacks, is dispelling long-held myths and misconceptions about what heart patients can achieve.

Lingam who was once diagnosed with heart failure and went through Cardiac Rehab completed the 42kms full Marathon, Ramesh was diagnosed with heart failure and was suggested a heart transplant, but completed the 10 kms marathon after 4 months of cardiac rehab, and these were a few among the many participants of the marathon, a press release said.

