| Cyberabad Traffic Police Announce Traffic Restrictions In View Of Hyderabad Marathon On Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:55 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in view of the Hyderabad marathon to be held on Sunday between 4.30 am and 10 am from People’s Plaza Necklace Road to Gachibowli Stadium.

The traffic diversion points announced by the traffic police include:

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills via Kavuri Hills will be diverted from COD junction -Durgam Cheruvu – T Hub Junction – Bio-Diversity Junction – Gachibowli, ORR.

Traffic from Road No. 45 via Cable Bridge will be diverted towards Kavuri Hills – Madhapur L&O PS-COD – Durgam Cheruvu – ITC Kohinoor –T Hub Junction – Bio Diversity Junction – Gachibowli – ORR.

Traffic from COD, Durgam Cheruvu will be diverted at ITC Kohinoor back side road – Knowledge City road- T-Hub road – Skyview lane- NCB Junction.

Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli Junction towards Kondapur-Radisson Junction-Botanical Junction- Heritage Junction-Maseed Banda Village Junction- HCU Depot- Lingampally.

Traffic from Kondapur, will be diverted towards GPRA Quarters Indira Nagar- Brahma Kumaris – Gopichand Academy- towards Wipro.

Traffic from Q-City, Financial Dist will be diverted from Wipro Junction- Nanakramguda – Rotary-merging into ORR-Gachibowli.

Traffic from Lingampally/HCU will be diverted from DLF Junction-Radisson Junction- ZPHS Gachibowli- Gachibowli Junction- proceed towards Mehdipatnam.

The commuters intending to go to Airport from Kukatpally should take the right turn at Cyber Towers junction – Kothaguda junction –Gachibowli Junction – ORR – Airport.

