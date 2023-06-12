Hyderabad Marathon to be held on August 27

Hyderabad: Over 20,000 runners will be in action in the 12th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon which will be held on Sunday, August 27, organizers on Monday said.

The event, which will have 5K fun run on August 26 and 10K, Half Marathon (21.09 km) and Full Marathon (42.19 km) on August 27, has become one of the major attractions for the city of Hyderabad, they added.

The official race T-shirt for the marathon was unveiled by officials in the presence of reigning world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who is the brand ambassador of the event, in Hyderabad.

“We will have a three-day event in the run up to the marathon starting with the expo, 5K run on Saturday and main event on the next day i.e. Sunday.

Along the marathon route, a total of 28 stations will be set up for drinks and electrolytes. The route will also have ambulances and over 3,500 volunteers to facilitate the runners complete their distance successfully,” Prashanth Morparia, the Race Director, said.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen said that she was excited to be part of such a great initiative. “I was surprised to see such enthusiasm last year and I hope it will be much more this time. It is a great initiative as it promotes an active lifestyle,” she added.