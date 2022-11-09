Heartbreaking, demoralising to be ridiculed on internet: Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna says while she is open to constructive criticism, it breaks her heart to see false narratives being spread about her across the internet.

The 26-year-old actor, who became a national sensation with last year’s Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”, poured her heart out in a lengthy note she posted on Instagram.

“It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I have not said.

“I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry,” she wrote.

Without detailing the incidents, Rashmika said she has been a “punching bag” for trolls since the beginning of her career. The actor made her debut with 2016 with Kannada movie “Kirik Party”.

“I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.” The actor, known for movies such as “Geetha Govindam”, “Devadas”, “Yajamana”, and “Dear Comrade”, said she doesn’t expect to be loved by everyone but that doesn’t mean people “can spew negativity instead.” Rashmika has 35 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million on Twitter.

The actor, who recently made her Hindi film debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-led “Goodbye”, said she is open to constructive criticism as it motivates her to do better.

“I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate?” “For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over,” she added.

Expressing gratitude to her fans, Rashmika said the love and support of people has given her courage to stand up against the negativity on social media.

“That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this.

“I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy.” On the work front, the actor will next be seen in “Pushpa 2: The Rule” with Allu Arjun, Tamil film “Varisu”, Hindi films “Mission Majnu” with Sidharth Malhotra and “Animal”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.