Heated online debate surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The bill is currently under review by a Joint Committee of Parliament, which has received over 8 lakh petitions from institutions and the public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: The recent discussions on the Muslim Waqf Board and the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 have sparked a heated debate online. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, the bill proposes significant changes to the Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to overhaul how Waqf properties are managed in India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, users are expressing strong opinions.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 is a thinly veiled attempt to erode Muslim rights. This is not reform; it’s destruction!” Similarly, a Reddit user commented, “This bill is an attack on the Muslim community and our sacred Waqf properties. It should not pass.” The Telangana Waqf Board has expressed unanimous opposition to the bill, labelling it as a move targeting the Muslim community and undermining Waqf institutions.

On the other side of the debate, some voices are calling for the abolition of the Waqf Boards.

“Giving religion too much power and money is dangerous in this day and age and is not good for the greater good. They existed for a reason and should have no more say in how things are to be run than mere suggestive tradition,” said a user. Critics of the existing Waqf Board system argue that it has been marred by mismanagement and misuse.

The Ministry of Urban Affairs, backing the bill, argues that the proposed changes are essential for reducing litigation and streamlining property management.