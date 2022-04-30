| Heatwave Conditions To Prevail In Telangana For Next Five Days Imd

Heatwave conditions to prevail in Telangana for next five days: IMD

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:00 AM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Amid heatwave conditions prevailing across the country, the India Meteorological Department on Friday evening predicted that such conditions will continue to prevail in the northern parts of Telangana for the coming five days.

Speaking to ANI on Friday evening, A Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, IMD Hyderabad said, “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in northern parts of Telangana for the coming five days and a few parts of southern Telangana is likely to receive rainfall in the coming days.” “In the past 24 hours, temperatures have risen certainly in the northern parts of Telangana. Adilabad reported 44 degrees Celsius, Nizamabad reported 43 degrees Celsius and Ramagundam reported 43 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The official added that rainfall is likely in Southern parts of Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and its surroundings wherein areas can receive 2 centimeters of rainfall.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The Central weather agency has declared severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh among a few others.

The scorching heat has triggered several health issues and is also threatening crops. The surge in demand for power has precipitated the worst crisis in six years, and many places are experiencing prolonged outages.