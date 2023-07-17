Heavy downpours lash South Korea for ninth day

At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9

Updated On - 05:48 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Damaged cars are retrieved from an underground tunnel, where some 15 cars were trapped in floodwaters after heavy rains, in Cheongju early on July 17, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Seoul: Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.

At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country. The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea’s central and southern regions.

In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.

The government has deployed nearly 900 rescue workers to the tunnel who have so far pulled up 13 bodies and rescued nine people who were treated for injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the submerged cars.

As of Monday afternoon, rescue workers had pumped out most of the water from the tunnel and were searching the site on foot, a day after they used rubber boats to move and transport bodies on stretchers.