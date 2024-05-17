Editorial: Step up cancer screening

The Centre must take the right lessons from Niti Aayog’s report which shows that nothing has changed on the ground in terms of cancer screening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:43 PM

Despite tremendous strides in the medical field, it is still largely a losing battle for humanity when it comes to cancer, the emperor of maladies. However, some forms of cancer are totally preventable and curable. In these cases, early detection significantly increases survival chances. Unfortunately, India, despite accounting for the highest number of cancer deaths in the world, has been lackadaisical in implementing an effective screening mechanism. The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), launched way back in 2010, was meant to focus on screening for cervical, oral and breast cancers, which make up a third of all the cancer cases in the country. Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), over 1.50 lakh health and wellness centres (HWCs) were designated as cancer detection points. However, the outcome has been far from encouraging. A study by NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank, has exposed several gaps in the implementation of the scheme. Less than 10% of HWCs completed one round of screening for non-communicable diseases, including cancer. It was found that many centres lack proper screening facilities. ASHA workers, who are crucial for community-level cancer screening, are not adequately trained. The study highlights the importance of improving working conditions and investing in training for these frontline professionals. Given the low awareness of the disease, it was imperative that these frontline professionals were educated about cancer prevention protocols and trained to use the screening techniques.

As per data from the National Family Health Survey, only 0.9% women have undergone screening for breast or oral cancer. The gaps in cancer screening are significant in view of the government’s focus on the prevention and detection of cancer at an early stage. In fact, the BJP, in its election manifesto, has promised to expand the existing health services focused on the prevention of cancers, ensuring a healthy life for women. The party also announced that it will launch a focused initiative to eliminate cervical cancer which can be prevented through vaccination. The Centre must take the right lessons from the Niti Aayog’s report which shows that the new flagship health programme changed nothing on the ground in terms of cancer screening. There is an urgent need to increase investments in training grassroots professionals. Lack of cancer detection is a national concern and it affects women disproportionately. Two of the top three killers among women — breast and cervical cancer — can be identified at an early and treatable stage if regular screening is done. India has a population of over 51 crore women above the age of 15 who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Every year, about 1.20 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer. Of these, over 77,000 succumb to the disease. Breast cancer, which has the highest incidence rate, kills over 90,000 women every year.