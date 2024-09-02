Heavy rains: Connectivity of remote villages affected in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:12 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dothre inspects a culvert damaged by floods at Malangondi village in Asifabad mandal on Monday

Adilabad: Connectivity of several villages was affected following heavy rains that lashed erstwhile Adilabad district for the second day on Monday.

Around 20 villages in different mandals were isolated from the mainstream with roads and bridges getting washed away by floods in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. At least five bore brunt of the torrential rains villages in Asifabad mandal alone, while 15 habitations in Sirpur (T), Koutala, Dahegoan and Bejjur mandals were disconnected from the rest of the world, following swelling of streams and Penganga and Pranahita river.

Collector Venkatesh Dothre visited Malangondi village in Asifabad mandal hit by heavy rains. He instructed officials to take steps to repair the road which was damaged by floods. He asked them to take steps to prevent inconvenience to residents of Kotoda, Mankapur, Shekhan Gondi, Appapelli and many other villages affected by downpours.

Similarly, connectivity of few villages in Kubheer and Thanoor mandals of Nirmal district was snapped by the heavy rains. Kamayi village in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district was stranded by flooding streams and swollen Penganga river. Collector Rajarshi Shah and Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam took stock of the situation by speaking to the Sarpanch of the village.

Meanwhile, standing cotton, paddy, red gram, sorghum and soya crops, growing in a large extent, were inundated by floods and stagnation of rainwater in the fields causing losses to farmers in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. The farmers requested the State government to assess the crop damage and to extend compensation at the earliest.