Heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed

Intense rain briefly disrupts local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations

By PTI Published Date - 22 July 2024, 01:48 PM

Commuters wade through a flooded street amid rains In Mumbai. — Photo:AP

Mumbai: Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 am on Monday, with the intense rain in the morning briefly disrupting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations, causing delays.

Some areas received up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour between 6 am and 7 am. The civic body claimed its Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) located across the city recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at multiple locations in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and moderate to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, officials said. In its latest forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs”, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city recorded significant rainfall in various locations, with the highest measurement of 241 mm reported at the AWS station in Trombay, Mankhurd. Other notable rainfall figures include 224 mm at Nutan Vidyamandir in Mankhurd, 223 mm at Nadkarni Park in Wadala, and 215 mm at the ‘N’ Ward Office in Bhandup, according to the BMC.

Additional rainfall measurements include 212 mm at Mankhurd Fire Station, 204 mm at Adarsh Nagar in Worli, 203 mm at Sewri Koliwada, and 202 mm at Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar. Western Railway stated that local train services were running normally on Monday morning, however, commuters claimed trains were running late by 5 to 10 minutes.

Central Railway stated that local services on all four corridors were normal, but commuters complained of disruption between Kalyan and Thakurli stations due to signal failure in the morning rush hour. “Many commuters had to walk on the tracks as trains were halted for a long time,” a passenger said. The CR’s local train services were finally restored after an hour at around 7:40 AM, but many trains are running late by 20 to 25 minutes.