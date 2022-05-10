| Heavy Rains In Telangana For Next Two Days Imd

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:02 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, some parts of Telangana could witness heavy rains in the next few days.

According to Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, in the next two days.

“A trough runs from cyclonic circulation associated with cyclonic storm, passes through Telangana to North Interior Karnataka upto 3.1 km above mean sea level,” said the press release.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in the districts including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mancherial, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius, according to IMD forecast.

For the next 48 hours, cloudy skies and light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at parts of Hyderabad. The maximum temperature of the city could be around 39 degree Celsius.