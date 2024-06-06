Heavy rains leave Hyderabad waterlogged

According to the IMD-Hyderabad, a relative humidity of 75 per cent was recorded and a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, which is a 1.2 degree Celsius drop from Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Intense and short-term rains, accompanied by severe thunderstorms, pounded Hyderabad on Thursday, resulting in extensive waterlogging across various parts of the city.

The rains disrupted traffic as vehicles navigated the waterlogged roads. Residents in areas such as Secunderabad, Khairtabad, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Beeramguda, Quthbullapur, Kompally, Koti, Abids, Musheerabad, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Hayathnagar experienced heavy rainfall.

This marks a departure of 1.3 degrees C from the normal, and is the lowest maximum temperature recorded among all districts on Thursday.

The minimum temperature was noted at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms across all city zones on Friday.

Other areas in Telangana, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Bachupally, Nizampet, Sircilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Bhongir, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nizamabad, and Jagitial also experienced significant downpours. IMD has further issued rainfall alert across the State till June 9.

The yellow alert extends to the entire State, warning of potential thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in isolated areas.

This alert is particularly pertinent for districts such as Adilabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Forecasts indicate that temperatures in Hyderabad will range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.