Junior lecturers to hold protest

In a statement released here on Thursday, Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association general secretary K Suresh said in the past staff on practical and annual Intermediate Public Exams duties were paid remuneration immediately after spot evaluation ended.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding remuneration for services extended for holding Intermediate Public Examinations held in 2023 and 2024, the government junior lecturers called for phased-wise protests at the intermediate supplementary exams spot evaluation camps starting Friday.

However, this system has been changed in the last two years and their remuneration was being delayed, which caused difficulty to staff that rendered services, he said.

Apart from arrears for IPE 2023, Suresh urged the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education to immediately release remuneration for practical, Intermediate annual examination duties immediately without a 10 per cent cut.