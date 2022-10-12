Heavy rains: Major projects in Krishna, Godavari basins reach full reservoir level

11:18 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

File Photo.

By Anil Kumar

Hyderabad: With the State receiving heavy rainfall over the last few days, water levels in major projects on the Godavari and Krishna basins have reached almost Full Reservoir Levels (FRL).

Major projects on Godavari such as Sriram Sagar, Sripada Yellampally, Nizam Sagar, Singur and Lower Manair Dam have received huge inflows during the last one week and most of them have reached close to FRL. Sriram Sagar and Nizam Sagar projects have reached their FRL level of 1095 feet and 1405 feet respectively on Wednesday.

The Sriram Sagar project inflow stood at 31,705 cusec, whereas Nizam Sagar inflow reached 2,638 cusec. On the other hand, at the Sripada Yellampally project, which received 54,829 cusec inflow, the water level reached 484.28 feet against the FRL of 485.56 feet. The water levels at Singur have reached 1,717.81 feet as against the FRL of 1,717. 93 feet. At the Lower Manair Dam, which received 12,184 cusec in the last one week, the water level reached 917.85 feet against the FRL of 920 feet.

The Kadam project’s water level has almost reached the FRL. On Wednesday, the water level of the project stood at 698.55 feet as against the FRL of 700 feet.

Meanwhile , in the Krishna basin too, all the major projects were receiving heavy inflows. One of the major projects in the basin, the Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP), the water level has reached 1,043.90 feet as against the FRL of 1,045 feet on Wednesday.

With the constant heavy inflows, water levels in Srisailam Dam touched 884.80 feet against the FRL of 885 feet. Similarly, Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was also receiving copious inflows registering 589.70 feet level against the FRL of 590 feet. Almatti has also almost reached the FRL with the present level reaching 1,704.72 feet against the FRL of 1,705 feet.

Even the Narayanpur project water level has reached 1614.53 feet against the FRL of 1615 feet.

In view of the threat of submergence of surrounding areas, Irrigation officials were discharging water from these projects. Officials are releasing 31,705 cusec from Sriram Sagar and 125752 cusec from Nagarjuna Sagar project. Similar steps are being taken at the other major projects as well to keep the situation under control.

Water level in Major irrigation projects as on Oct 12:

Godavari Basin Projects:

• Kadam: 700 feet(FRL)- 698 feet(present level)

• Lower Manair Dam: 920 feet(FRL) 917.85 feet(present level)

• Nizam Sagar: 1405 feet(FRL) 1405 feet(present level)

• Sriram Sagar: 1095 feet(FRL) 1095 feet(present level)

• Sripada Yellampally project: 485.56 feet(FRL) 484.28 feet(present level)

• Singur: 1,717.93 feet(FRL) 1,717.81(present level)

• Almatti: 1,705 feet (FRL) 1704.72 feet(present level)

• Jurala: 1045 feet(FRL), 1043.90(present level)

• Nagarjuna Sagar: 690 feet(FRL), 589.70 feet(present level)

• Narayanpur: 1615 feet(FRL) 1614.53feet(present level)

• Srisailam: 885feet (FRL) ,884.80 feet(present level)

• Tungabhadra: 1633 feet(FRL), 1632.85 feet(present level)