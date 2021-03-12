Heavy rush at Shiva temples across Khammam

By | Published: 12:48 am

Khammam: Devotees in large numbers thronged the Shiva temples across the erstwhile Khammam district and offered prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday. The temples of Lord Shiva witnessed rush of devotees since early morning and all the temples were decked up with colourful lighting, flowers and welcome arches marking the festival.

Grand celebrations were held at the Kakatiya era Sri Ganapeshwaralayam at Kusumanchi, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Annapureddypalle, Annapurneshawaralayam near Bhadradri, Neeladri Shivalayam and others. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar offered prayers at Guntumalleshwara Swamy Temple in Khammam city and at Kudali Tirthala Sangameshwara Swamy Temple in Khammam rural mandal.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the Minister said he prayed to Lord Shiva to bless Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and give him strength to lead the State and for the wellbeing of the people in the State. Jataras were organised at historic Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple at Polampalli in Karepalli mandal, Sri Veerabhadraswamy Temple, Tegada in Charla mandal, Tirthala Sangameshwara Swamy Temple, Vaidyanatha Swamy Temple in Nelakondapalli and others.

