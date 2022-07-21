Helping Hand Foundation, SEED set up dialysis machines at mosque in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: A full-fledged free dialysis facility for poor patients was launched at Masjid-e-Mohammadia mosque in Langar Houz on Thursday by Helping Hand Foundation in collaboration with SEED, USA, and is aimed at delivering critical community healthcare services to foster harmony apart from serving the needy.

The centre will have five new dialysis machines from Fresenius, the dialysis machine manufacturer, and will be expanded to another five in the next three months. The dialysis unit will be under the supervision of nephrologist and kidney transplant surgeon, Dr. Shoeb Ali Khan and have a medical doctor, ANMs, dialysis technicians and ambulance from 8am to 8pm.

“We have invested about Rs 45 lacs for the initial setup of this unit through our donors and the operational cost of about Rs 2 lakh per month will be managed by HHF,” said Mazhar Hussaini, Executive Director, SEED, said.

To register for free dialysis: 9603540864