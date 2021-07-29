Helping seniors stay up-to-date

The Senior Club helps people aged above 50 build digital skills

Hyderabad: Before the pandemic closed down the world as we know it, seniors were still getting the hang of Google and gadgets like Alexa, Assistant…then they had to contend with Zoom.

And the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns spurred their interest in the use of computers and iPads. Pointing out this, Parul Chauhan, head-member engagement, The Senior Club, says, “There was this feeling of not missing out on tools and technology driving the workforce across the globe and the younger population.”

The Senior Club started by entrepreneur Prasan Jain a couple of months ago with other like-minded individuals is a virtual community meant for people who have crossed over 50.

The community, which has successfully completed a couple of live sessions on Zoom, already strives to be a platform that dispels loneliness and the social isolation induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Social isolation and loneliness often tend to creep up on people as they age.

“To break this pattern, it’s important for the elderly to have social participation by engaging in activities which are intellectually and emotionally stimulating. That’s the foundation of The Senior Club,” states Prasan Jain.

What members get is access to learning modules and guest events that dive into performing arts, technology, wellness, life skills, gaming, etc. Every session is hosted live to encourage dialogue and collaboration.

“As people age, they still have the need to learn, connect and grow. We believe this is a very exciting phase in their life. They have spent the greater part of their lives taking on responsibilities and nurturing others. Now is the time to get out of their comfort zones and check out opportunities that life has to offer,” he explains.

The virtual community also boosts social engagement for seniors which lets them chat with others from different cities and countries like the US and the UK.

“The initial feedback we received from members was that they wanted stimulating content that was lively and informative. So we came up with a Mahabharata dialogue and dance, a beginner mobile photography class and an Improv comedy session which was received very well by the members,” adds Parul.

The Zoom sessions are limited to just 12 members so that everyone gets a chance to ask questions and talk to others. To keep things interesting, the team reaches out to well-known people across the field to conduct the classes which are bi-weekly for now. For instance, the Improv comedy session was hosted by actor Ankit Challa.

The plan is to increase the member number in the sessions to 36, but the core team believes the exclusive nature of the sessions is what works in their favour. Details: https://www.seniorclub.in/