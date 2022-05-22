Here are a few tips to overcome arithmophobia

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Most of the students have a tendency to believe that their brain is not suited for a few subjects that they are uncomfortable with. Mathematics is one of those. However, because math is one of the most crucial subjects in any competitive exam, having a firm grasp on the subject is essential for moving forward with confidence. Here are some useful hints to help you overcome your fear of math.

Understand the basics

Simply memorising formulae without understanding the fundamentals will make things difficult for you. Try to understand the theory and logic behind the formulae; once the concept is clear, you don’t have to make additional efforts to remember the formulae.

Focus on your strengths

Spend more time improving your skills on the topics that you are confident about. Go through previous year’s question papers to have an idea about how much weightage these topics can fetch you. Move on to the difficult topics once you feel confident. This might help you in calming down and boosts your confidence levels.

Take the right guidance

Never shy away from asking questions. Be it teachers, mentors or friends; put forward your questions whenever you are in doubt. This will not only help you have a better understanding of the subject, but it will also help you overcome your fears.

Participate in group studies

It is sometimes easier and more convenient to have our doubts addressed by friends than by a lecturer. Group studies with peers having a strong hold on mathematics can be extremely beneficial. However, make sure that you aren’t inviting the ones who can negatively impact your already low confidence.

Practice regularly

In competitive exams, speed is as important as accuracy. Regular practice helps you improve your speed, makes you learn new and easier methods of tackling problems and also familiarises you with a wide range of questions, hence giving you a greater advantage in the exams.

Change your approach

However, if you approach mathematics as a challenge and begin to solve complicated mathematical problems, it will become fun for you eventually. Once you start finding initial success, you find math enjoyable and automatically improve interest in the subject.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .