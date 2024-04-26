Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya students excel in JEE Main 2024 exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 09:26 PM

Sri Chaitanya toppers

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya excelled in the JEE Main 2024 results with its six students scoring 300 out of 300 marks and four students secured all India top ranks – 1st, 3rd, 6th and 9th, along with all India open category 9th rank. In addition, Sri Chaitanya secured 25 ranks in all India open category below 100 ranks, 46 below 200 ranks 4, and 200 below 1000 ranks. With 300 out of 300 marks, KC Basava Reddy secured all India 1st rank, Thotamsetty Nikilesh (3rd rank), Himanshu Thalor (6th) and AV Tanish Reddy (9th rank)

Sri Chaitanya’s dominance was further evident in the number of students securing 100 percentile, with a total of 272 students achieving this feat in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subject wise and percentile wise, a press release said.

Congratulating the toppers on their result, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions academic director Sushma Boppana said this remarkable achievement was a testament to the diligent efforts of students, guided by their highly skilled faculty. “We are proud that our students have secured four ranks in the top 10 and 25 ranks within the top 100 AIR in JEE Main 2024. We wish all the students a successful career ahead,” Sushma added.