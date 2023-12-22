Telangana: Srinivasa Ramanujan jayanthi celebrated at Priyadarshini College

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu, academic director Atluri Venkataramana and its principal Dr B Gopal paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramanujan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Khammam: The students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College celebrated the 136th birth anniversary of world famous mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan here on Friday.

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu, academic director Atluri Venkataramana and its principal Dr B Gopal paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramanujan. They said Ramanujan was recognised as a mathematical prodigy and brought fame to India with his intelligence.

Naveen Babu noted that the Indian government declared Ramanujan’s birthday as ‘National Mathematics Day’ and issued a commemorative postage stamp in 1962 to celebrate his 75th birthday. The current generation should draw inspiration from his works, he said.

Venkataramana informed that Ramanujan at the age of 13 learned trigonometry, difficult theorems, geometry and infinite series by himself and used to solve mathematical problems in his own style. 1729 was called the Ramanujan number as he explained its importance.

The college principal Dr Gopal said mathematics was the backbone of technological progress. Machine learning and data analysis were heavily dependent on mathematical models and statistics, cyber security and cryptography were also dependent on various mathematical disciplines.

He said that computer science uses various mathematical logic and number theory to develop data structures and computer algorithms. Mathematics plays a vital role in engineering and helps solve real-world problems. Every student should be passionate about mathematics.