Here are five Indian short-films that attempted to normalise all colours of love

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

It is an undeniable fact that entertainment media has a significant impact on people’s minds. We’ve all grown up seeing how the queer community is often mocked in movies in the name of comedy. However, things are gradually changing with time.

Though we have a long way to go, here are five short-films that have attempted to normalise all colours of love in India:

New Normal

Directed by Monisha Mohan Menon, this Malayalam short-film tried to depict the message: love should not be confined by genders. The story revolves around two girls who recognise and register their own identities and live by sticking to their stances. The 20-minute short was released on YouTube and has garnered more than a million views so far.

Ved and Aarya

This 12-minute short-film starring Nakuul Mehta and Sanaya Irani challenges our perceptions of romance and how! The film surprises us at the end as it doesn’t turn out to be what we think. Directed by Ritesh Menon and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, the short is available on YouTube.

Queer Parivaar

Written and directed by lead actor Shiva Raichandani, a non-binary British-Indian, ‘Queer Parivar’ is a celebration of inter-generational queer lives and encapsulates joy and hope while also focusing on the everyday mundane moments of their lives. The 27-minute short-film premiered at this year’s BFI (British Film Institute) Flare, a major LGBTQ+ film festival that was held in London in March.

Sheer Qorma

Swara Bhaskar’s ‘Sheer Qorma’ revolves around two queer women who long for acceptance by their families. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the 30-minute short-film won Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Film Festival and was also qualified for the British Academy Film Awards 2021.

A Monsoon Date

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, and penned by Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is a thought-provoking portrayal of a confident woman fighting the demons of her life and searching for acceptance for who she is. The 20-minute short starring Konkona Sen Sharma, was released on Eros Now.