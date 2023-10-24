Rajinikanth resemblance makes Kochi tea shop owner a ‘celebrity’

Kochi: Sudhakara Prabhu, along with his wife Sudha, was busy running their small tea shop at Fort Kochi but their lives transformed after a leading Malayalam film director shared his video, noting his resemblance to superstar Rajinikanth.

A mighty pleased Sudha said things were all quiet till Prabhu went to see a film shooting near their tea shop.

“As he was observing the shooting, film director Nadir Shah caught a view of Prabhu. Soon he was called upon and was told he resembles Rajinikanth and a selfie was taken,” she said.

“Soon the video became viral and the tea shop also started getting more and more customers and some of them ask if they can take a selfie with him and he readily agrees. We now have started enjoying this new status.” Sudha added that they all knew her husband resembled the great actor, but things changed when the director took the lead to share the video.

“For long, we have been fans of the great actor and we went to see his recent film ‘Jailor’. During the interval, Prabhu went out and there was a commotion as some felt seeing my husband, they thought the great actor has come,” said Sudha.

Meanwhile, Prabhu, 63, basking in his present glory, has one desire which he thinks will happen.

“I want to meet the great actor and I am sure, he will allow me if he hears about my desire,” he said.