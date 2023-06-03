| Here Are Some Of The Deadliest Train Accidents In Last Decade

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Locals gather after the Coromandel Express derails after hitting a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: A major train accident involving three trains – Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, in Odisha’s Balasore district, killed at least 280 people and injured over 900 individuals. Currently, rescue operations are underway, and also, the Indian Army and the IAF have been deployed for the evacuation and treatment of injured passengers.

Here, let’s look at some of the horrific train accidents in the last decade:

2014

On May 26, a tragic incident occurred in the Sant Kabir Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh, when the Gorakhdham Express, en route to Gorakhpur, collided with a goods train near Khalilabad station. At least 25 people were killed and over 50 injured when the collision took place.

2016

On November 20, the Indore-Patna Express 19321 train derailed, killing 146 people and injuring over 200 individuals. 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the track at 3:10 am near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

2017

On January 21, in southern Andhra Pradesh, several coaches of the passenger train Hirakhand Express 18448, travelling from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar, rolled off the track near the village Kuneru in Vizianagaram. Nearly 41 fatalities were reported as a result of the derailment.

2017

Around 23 were killed and over 60 injured on August 19 when the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express, travelling from Puri to Haridwar, derailed in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:45 pm when 14 coaches of the train derailed near Khatauli.

2017

At least 70 were injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, on August 23. The unfortunate accident occurred when the train collided with a dump truck on the railway line, leading to the derailment of ten coaches of the Kaifiyat Express.

2018

At least 50 people were killed and 57 injured on October 19 during a festival in Amritsar, when a commuter train ran through a crowd that gathered on the tracks to witness the burning of an effigy during the Dasara festival.