Here is a list of releases on OTT platforms for this week ending on August 24

Along with some big budget films, some smaller yet critically films are also set to start streaming on OTT platforms this week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: All OTT platforms are set for some major releases this week, ending on August 24. Along with some big budget films, some smaller yet critically films are also set to start streaming on OTT platforms this week.

Here is a list of releases:

* Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20

* Kalki 2898 AD – Streaming on Netflix from August 22

*Raayan – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 23

* Drive Away Dolls – Streaming on Jio Cinema from August 23

* The ’90s Show Part 3 – Streaming on Netflix from August 22