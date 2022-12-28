Here is list of India’s maiden victories at CWG in 2022

| Here Is List Of Indias Maiden Victories At Cwg In 2022

Hyderabad: 2022 has been a great year for sports as it witnessed one of the most talked about sporting events like the FIFA World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. This year, India also saw many athletes scaling greater heights in sports. Indian athletes’ performance, especially, in the Commonwealth Games (CWG), grabbed eyeballs as they created history by clinching maiden victories in several sports.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete (javelin throw) to win silver in the World Championship in July. The Olympic gold medalist also created history by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League title in the same year.

Triple Jump

Kerala-based athlete, Eldhose Paul won India’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games held in August.

Race Walk

Priyanka Goswami, who competes in the 20 km race walk, became the first Indian to claim a medal in the race walk at the CWG. Prior to her, Harminder Singh won bronze in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in the national capital Delhi.

Sandeep Kumar also earned a bronze at the CWG in men’s 10,000m (10KM) race walk, with his personal best of 38:49.21

Steeplechase

Avinash Sable bagged silver to become the first athlete from India to win a medal in the Steeplechase event at the CWG 2022. The Indian athlete from Maharashtra took part in the 3000m men’s steeplechase event and finished the race with a timing of 8:11.2.

Lawn Bowls

The Indian quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third), and Dinesh Kumar (skip) won silver in the men’s Lawn Bowls event. Similarly, the Indian women’s team, comprised of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, and Lovely Choubey, won gold in the Lawn Bowls event at the same quadrennial international multi-sport event.

Long jump

Murali Sreeshankar forayed into the record books by grabbing the first silver medal for India in the men’s long jump at the 2022 Comm Games. Suresh Babu from India was the first long jumper to win a medal (bronze) at Edmonton Commonwealth Games in 1978.