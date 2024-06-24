Siddhanth propel Royal’s big win

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: Siddhanth scored a hat-trick in Royal United FC’s 8-0 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Monday.

Result: Royal United FC 8 (Umair 6', Siddhanth 22', 26', 45', Aziz 27', Nazeer 44', Ishaq 91', Abhishek 92') bt BHEL 0.