Here’s how health experts reacted to government asking for display of qualification

Centre makes it mandatory for the influencers to disclose their qualifications for advising on health and wellness

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Central government has recently decided to make it mandatory for all social media influencers endorsing health and wellness-related products to display their qualifications. While many people regarded this as a positive move towards enabling evidence-based healthcare, a few doctors voiced their concerns on Twitter.

“If you are saying this food is good or bad, that this medicine is good, you must be qualified and disclose that you are qualified to say that. Otherwise, it can be majorly misleading,” Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the Indian Government’s Department of Consumer Affairs, has told ‘Business Standard’ in an interview.

Saying that the government needs to take certain precautions to ensure the effectiveness of this measure, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a specialist in Hepatology and liver transplant medicine, popularly known as ‘TheLiverDoc’ asked, “My question is, if we have a certification as shown on the right side, would that be considered legitimate? It’s a certificate after all.”

Citing a person who identifies himself as a “cancer healer”, and advises people on how he can cure their cancer, the doctor says that the problem is to regulate such quacks in India who promote such “nonsense” by claiming fraud certificates.

“Getting a certificate from “Unhurry School of Healing” to heal cancer is same as getting a certificate from “Please Stop School of Healing” to heal diarrhea or “Just Hurry School of Healing” to heal constipation (sic),” he added.

Several other doctors raised worry, claiming that they are dealing with similar issues in other fields of medicine.

“Same thing with Dermatology too. People getting certificates of Cosmetology from BUMS and dentists. And then displaying it proudly like a big achievement when all they have done is paid 50k and attended 2 days of some BS course and now think they’re equal to MDs. (sic),” said another Doctor named Gooner on the micro-blogging site.

According to the report by ‘Business Standard’, India’s social media influencer market stood at $155.6 million in 2022, with a substantial portion of it being those giving out health and wellness advice.

However, the new policy is expected to raise the bar for grassroots and independent content creators and be suitable for tackling disinformation, especially when their opinions can potentially affect individuals’ healthcare decisions.