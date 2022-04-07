Here’s how to register for TSPSC

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: If you are planning to crack the recruitment exams of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), then your first step toward landing a government job is to register in the One Time Registration (OTR) of the TSPSC.

What is OTR

After the creation of the TSPSC by the State government, the Commission has developed and launched the OTR system on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ in 2015. It is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission prior to the issuance of job notification. Earlier in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission had issued physical applications to job aspirants. The filled-in application forms submitted in person or by posts by the aspirants had to be processed manually which used to be a herculean task for the officials and consumed a lot of time.

Now with the OTR in place, the application process and generation of the hall tickets have been made easy for both the TSPSC and job aspirants. So far, over 25 lakh candidates have registered in the OTR.

Details to be furnished

In the OTR, the government job seekers should furnish their personal details like Aadhaar card number, name, father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, place of birth, gender, community, religion, mother tongue, nature of employment, post held, residential address, email ID, and phone number. Under the basic educational qualification particulars, the aspirants need to provide Class I to VII study details- study class/residence, academic year/resided year, type of study, districts/state, mandal, village/ward number/town and school name. Following this, candidates have to provide details of Class X, intermediate, graduation, integrated degree PG, post-graduation, MPhil, PhD and additional qualifications, if any.

Apart from providing the information, candidates have to upload the necessary certificates like community certificate, bonafide/residence certificate, and educational qualification certificates. Uploading of certificates is optional. However, candidates should produce original certificates at the time of certificate verification. Candidates should also upload a passport size photograph and signature in JPEG format and give a declaration.

After successful registration, candidates will be provided with a ten-digit unique ID number. Using this unique ID number and date of birth, candidates can log in to their OTR.

New OTR

As per the new Presidential Order 2018, earlier 10 districts, two zones and one multi-zone in the State were re-designated as 33 districts, seven zones and two multi-zones. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the new Presidential Order 2018. So, candidates who have already filled the OTR form must update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per the new Presidential Order 2018 and any other details, if any. This will enable them to apply for various notifications of the TSPSC.

Application process made easy

The OTR makes the job of the aspirants to apply for multiple recruitment notifications easy. Once the candidates register with the TSPSC’s OTR and obtain an ID, all details will be fetched automatically to the application whenever he/she applies for notification and thereby saving a lot of time and effort.

New registration and details updation

Candidates who have yet to register with the TSPSC’s OTR, can do so by login in with their mobile number and fill the form available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. Those who have already registered with the Commission can edit their OTR using their TSPSC ID and date of birth.

Avoid last-minute rush

As the TSPSC is planning to issue notifications for various posts shortly, candidates should mandatorily register or update their OTR immediately. If all 25 lakh candidates attempt to update their OTR on the last date, it will either lead to a system crash or server delays due to heavy internet traffic. So, candidates have to update their OTR immediately as they will avoid long queues at the internet centres on the last dates and also prevent the possible errors in data updation due to last-minute rush.

