Here’s how to share voice status on WhatsApp

Apart from including pictures, videos, and links, this latest feature by WhatsApp will allow you to share voice notes on your status.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Sharing status on WhatsApp is a regular thing for most of its users. From birthday wishes and funny jokes to good morning messages and motivational quotes, everything has space on these status panels.

Apart from including pictures, videos, and links, this latest feature by WhatsApp will allow you to share voice notes on your status. Users can share up to 30 seconds of audio on a status that will disappear in 24 hours.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to upload voice status:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and slide left to access the Status menu

Tap on the pen symbol at the bottom-right corner

You will notice a microphone symbol at the bottom. Tap and hold on that to record your message

Once you’ve recorded, you can change the background colour or edit who can view your status

Then click on the send button to upload your status

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp came up with several additions in the community feature.

In addition, WhatsApp is now showing the username instead of the number of participants in a group.