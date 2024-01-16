Here’s how you can avoid deactivation of your FASTag

| Heres How You Can Avoid Deactivation Of Your Fastag

The NHAI announced that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 05:51 PM

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, as part of its move to enhance efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at the toll plazas.

The NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate.

The highways body has also said that FASTags were not fixed deliberately sometimes, leading to unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to passengers travelling on highways.

What is a FASTag?

FASTag is a prepaid facility which will allow non-stop movement of vehicles on the highways, which having to wait for long at the toll plazas. The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) which are linked to bank accounts of the passengers, enable automatic deduction of toll fees at the plazas. THey were made mandatory in February 2021.

Where to buy FASTag, what KYC documents are needed to purchase them?

The RFID stickers can be purchased from the locations set up by various banks , national highways, RTOs and petrol pumps.

Registration Certificate (RC) of the car, address proof and passport size photo.

How to check your FASTag status?

Step 1. Visit the dedicated website: https://fastag.ihmcl.com.

Step 2. Authorisation of the sticker will be done through registered mobile number by sending confirmation OTP to the number.

Step 3. After logging in, you will be redirected to a section called “My Profile”

Step 4: In the “My Profile” page you will be able to see the users’ KYC status

How to update KCY details?

Step 1. Select KYC sub-section in the Profile sections which will allow you update your KYC

Step 2. Fill all the required fields of required ID and address details and passport-sized photograph as proof documents.

Step 3. Check the declaration and confirm it before submitting the details.

Step 4. The KYC verification process will be complete once the required documents are submitted.