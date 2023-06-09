Here’s the best temperature to sleep in at night

Sweating during sleep can be a source of major discomfort and prevent you from having a good night’s sleep. Here's the ideal temperature.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:36 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Sweating during sleep can be a source of major discomfort and prevent you from having a good night’s sleep. And with summer temperatures, this is surely bound to happen.

According to sleep expert Andrea Strand from Eachnight Mattresses, sweating during sleep happens for mainly two reasons. The first is your environment. Whilst it’s enjoyable to snuggle under a heavy blanket or wear warm pyjamas, these things can often lead to waking up in the middle of the night covered in sweat. Another reason is underlying medical issues.

Now, are you wondering if there is an optimum temperature to sleep in? Turns out, there is.

For an improved sleeping environment, the ideal temperature is between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius. Additionally, adding a cooling mattress topper or switching to lighter and more breathable bedding with moisture-wicking material can vastly cool down your bed.

If this is not cool enough for you, you can always place a cool pack under your pillow to lower your body temperature and stop sweating.

Additionally, avoid eating a large meal at least two to three hours before sleeping. Avoiding spicy foods and caffeine at night can also be a great way to beat night-time sweats.

That said, if your night sweat gets to the point that you begin to experience daytime fatigue as a result of lost sleep from sweating, it’s time to see a doctor. If you have been sweating consistently for two weeks or more with no signs of it getting better, that’s also when you should consider seeking professional help.