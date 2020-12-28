Hero Electric ties up with startup eBikeGO

Through the partnership, the companies will further transform the last mile deliveries from petrol to electric with their expertise in EV technology and internet of things (IoT) enabled operations, it said.

Mumbai: Hero Electric on Monday said it has tied up with e-mobility startup eBikeGO to supply over 1,000 bikes to transform last mile deliveries. eBikeGo will procure these Hero Electric bikes through the next financial year with the first batch of 120 already delivered to the startup, the company said in a release.

Through the partnership, the companies will further transform the last mile deliveries from petrol to electric with their expertise in EV technology and internet of things (IoT) enabled operations, it said. “With this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road,” said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.

As part of the tie-up, Hero Electric will also provide service support to the startup through its over 600 pan-India dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime, said the release. The bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric’s robust service model with at least 90 per cent uptime through the life of the vehicle, it added.

”Our alliance with Hero Electric eBikeGo will play a role in the mass adoption to electric 2-wheeler adoption in India,” said Irfan Khan, founder and CEO, eBikeGO. Founded in 2017 in Amritsar, eBikeGO offers smart IoT-powered mobility solutions, currently providing bikes on subscription in five cities namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, and Jaipur.

The startup started with 640 users and is now providing mobility solutions in 8 cities to more than 18,000 users, as per the release.