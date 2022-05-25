HET signs MoU with AICTE

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: The Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at granting the students, staff, faculty and counselors of AICTE recognised higher educational institutions, access to HET courses.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by Ramesh Krishnan, Director, Heartful Campus programme, and Nivedita Shreyans, Director, PR, HET, and Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

The agreement would allow the students to elect credit-based courses and/or modules at undergraduate and postgraduate levels at the AICTE approved educational institutions. It would also enable students for internship opportunities from the AICTE-approved institutions. The deserving students would be eligible for research fellowships in areas including sustainable technologies, environmental sustainability, contemplative pedagogy and consciousness, it said.