Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attack injuring 6

Tel Aviv: Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.
The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in a previous fire in Lebanon.
Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border.