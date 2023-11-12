Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attack injuring 6

Sunday, Nov 12, 2023
By ANI
Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sun - 12 November 23
Tel Aviv: Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in a previous fire in Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border.

