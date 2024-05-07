| Relief For Hyderabad With Rains After 10 Days Of Scorching Temperatures

The rain, starting around 4:30 am, gradually enveloped the entire city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 11:01 AM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a much-needed respite from the scorching heat that persisted for over 10 days as early morning showers drenched the city. The rain, starting around 4:30 am, gradually enveloped the entire city. Cloud cover lingered until the early hours, contributing to the cooling effect.

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad dropped noticeably, with most areas recording temperatures below 35 degrees Celsius. This welcomed relief for Hyderabadis who endured rising temperatures, reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius in the early hours.

While intense rainfall was reported in various districts, weather experts forecasted more substantial rains on Tuesday.

Districts such as Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Siddipet, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mulugu were predicted to experience intense downpours.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, was expected to witness scattered storms, adding to the relief brought by the recent showers.