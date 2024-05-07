Three lose mobile phones to snatchers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 12:11 AM

Hyderabad: In a snatching spree, two bike-borne miscreants managed to grab mobile phones from three persons in the city on Sunday night. At Sanathnagar, the duo snatched away a phone from one Ananta Krishna while he was walking alone at around 3 am.

Later, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a woman, Neelam, at Ameerpet at around 5.30 am while at Punjagutta, they snatched a phone from one Raghavendra and escaped.

In a separate incident, two persons on a sports bike snatched a gold chain from a woman at Alwal.

The victim Suvarna, of Old Alwal, was going by walk at Alwal Hills Road No. 5 when the incident occurred. “Two persons including a woman came on bike flicked away the gold chain,” said Alwal police