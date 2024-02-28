Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
Hezbollah-Israel Rocket Attacks: Violence at Lebanon Border | Israel-Hezbollah Air Strikes

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired dozens of rockets at a Galilee military site, sparking reprisal airstrikes across southern Lebanon.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 28 February 2024, 05:41 PM
Hyderabad: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired dozens of rockets at a Galilee military site, sparking reprisal airstrikes across southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, targeting Mount Meron in response to Israeli airstrikes near Baalbek. The latest exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah marked a significant escalation of violence in the northern border region.

