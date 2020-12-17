HFCL begins productions at Hyderabad unit

With the start of this new facility at Hyderabad, HFCL together with its subsidiary company HTL Limited, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in India with a capacity of 6 lakh km per annum.

Hyderabad: HFCL’s new Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility near Hyderabad has commenced commercial production of optical fiber cables for fiber-to-home applications.

With the start of this new facility at Hyderabad, HFCL together with its subsidiary company HTL Limited, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in India with a capacity of 6 lakh km per annum.

The company had earlier invested Rs 260 crore in the Hyderabad Plant for manufacturing of optical fiber which was commissioned in January 2020. This new automated high-speed FTTH cable facility has come up with a fresh outlay of Rs 40 crore to ensure high throughput and economies of scale.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “Our latest facility in Hyderabad makes HFCL the largest FTTH player in the country. India is seeing buoyant FTTH activity driven by private telcos and Government’s thrust on rural network deployment. Expanding FTTH rollouts will boost 4G connectivity and also enhance our readiness for 5G.”

The FTTH cable plant has backward integration for supplies of major raw materials like optical fiber and ARP rods from the company’s existing manufacturing facilities.

Apart from supplying FTTH cables to telecom service providers in India, HFCL will also be exporting them to more than 30 countries. It will be marketing the FTTH cables under its brand name of HFCL. Its research and development facilities are developing variants of cables, which will also be manufactured from the newly set up facility at Hyderabad.

Some of the newly developed products Wi-Fi Systems, unlicensed band radios, cloud management systems and video management systems. Those under development include electronic fuses, electro optic devices, software defined radios, switches, routers, intelligent antenna systems and ground surveillance radars among others.

